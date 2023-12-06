Expand / Collapse search
Sandra Day O'Connor to lie in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

By Associated Press
Published 
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, with a funeral service at the National Cathedral the following day, the court said Monday.

The first woman on the Supreme Court, O'Connor died Friday at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving as a justice for more than 24 years.

Sandra Day O'Connor has died

O'Connor, who was born in Texas, went on to serve in a number of government positions in Arizona before she was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be the first woman justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. O'Connor was 93. FOX 10's John Hook reports.

Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following a private ceremony. Tuesday's service at the National Cathedral is private and by invitation only, the court said.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education, the court said.

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day OConnor (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)