SBA offers disaster assistance to WA residents, businesses impacted by December storms

The Brief The SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans to Washington residents, businesses and private nonprofits affected by severe winter storms from Dec. 5–22, 2025. Eligible applicants in 20 counties can apply for loans to cover physical damage and economic losses, with interest rates as low as 2.875%. The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is April 27, and the deadline for economic injury loans is Nov. 24.



The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Washington businesses, private nonprofits and residents affected by severe winter storms that hit the state between Dec. 5 and Dec. 22, 2025.

The SBA issued a disaster declaration after a request from Gov. Bob Ferguson, making financial assistance available to those recovering from physical damage and economic losses tied to the storms.

The declaration covers the Washington counties of Chelan, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Okanogan, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom and Yakima.

The storms brought widespread flooding, landslides and power outages across the state. In previous reporting, state officials said nearly 4,000 homes were damaged, more than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate and one person died during the storms.

Who is eligible for SBA disaster loans in Washington state?

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations in the affected counties can apply for business physical disaster loans of up to $2 million. The loans can be used to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters may apply for home and personal property loans. Renters and homeowners can borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property, including clothing, furniture, cars and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their verified physical damage for mitigation improvements. Those improvements can include insulating pipes, walls and attics, weather stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows to help protect property from future disasters.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Economic injury loans available for small businesses and nonprofits

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that experienced financial losses directly related to the disaster.

The SBA does not provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

Economic injury loans are intended to help with working capital needs caused by the disaster. Businesses and nonprofits can apply even if they did not suffer physical damage. Funds may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could not be paid due to the storm impacts.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.625% for private nonprofits, and 2.875% for homeowners and renters. Loan terms can extend up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue and payments are not due until 12 months after the first loan disbursement. Loan amounts and terms are determined by the SBA based on each applicant’s financial condition.

"Through an agency declaration, SBA provides financial assistance to help communities recover," said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. "We offer disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits affected by the disaster."

How to apply for SBA disaster assistance in Washington

Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster. They can also call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The SBA said it will provide one-on-one assistance to applicants at Federal-State Disaster Recovery Centers once those locations open in affected areas. Information about recovery center locations is available through the SBA Customer Service Center.

The deadline to return applications for physical damage loans is April 27. The deadline to return economic injury loan applications is Nov. 24.

State officials have previously requested additional federal assistance, including a major disaster declaration that would open FEMA Individual Assistance funding for survivors in several counties and Tribal nations. That request remains under review.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.