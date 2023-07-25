SEA Airport records 'busiest day ever' Monday

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport says they had their busiest day ever on Monday—foot traffic was so high that if the airport was a city, it would have been the fourth-largest in Washington.

Airport officials say in total, 73,651 travelers went through TSA screening, and more than 198,000 are estimated to have departed, caught connecting flights or arrived at the airport.

The previous record was set Aug. 16, 2019 at 72,154 total travelers.

It was a perfect storm of events in Seattle this weekend—the Taylor Swift weekend shows, the Mariners-Blue Jays series, Capitol Hill Block Party and Bite of Seattle drew tens of thousands to town. Now, tens of thousands of folks are flying back home.

SEA Airport projects to smash that record again in August, possibly several times.

Officials also whipped up some dizzying statistics:

On Monday, the airport was the equivalent of the fourth-largest city in Washington, more populous than Vancouver, WA

The number of travelers in SEA would fill up Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Husky Stadium and Climate Pledge Arena with just 7,000 seats to spare

More folks were at SEA on Monday than attended Taylor Swift over the weekend

SEA's top 10 record-breaking days include: