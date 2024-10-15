Seattle crash causes backups on I-5 south near I-90

A crash Tuesday morning on I-5 south in Seattle caused traffic to back up for miles near the I-90 interchange.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, two lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked around 10:20 a.m.

Transportation officials said around 11:30 a.m. to expect a rolling slowdown for crews to inspect a bridge.

Just after noon, WSDOT said all lanes were back open but to expect it to take some time for lingering backups to clear.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The Washington State Patrol was called to the scene.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

