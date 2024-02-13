Seattle father, son sentenced for years-long illegal marijuana growing scheme

A Seattle father and son were sentenced Tuesday to two and a half years in prison for producing and selling marijuana on the black market.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 59-year-old Qixian Wu and 30-year-old Yong Cong Wu were sentenced to 30 months for violating state marijuana production laws. According to prosecutors, the two sought to legally license their grow operation, New Direction, while not complying with any of the guidelines—not accurately tagging and tracking their product, and using illegal pesticides. Their operation was based in West Seattle along W Marginal Way SW.

Despite several visits from state regulators, some as early as Nov. 2016, the Wus continued their operation without change.

In Aug. and Sept. 2018, regulators identified product that again violated state regulations. In October of that same year, inspectors with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board seized all product at New Direction.

The Wus continued to falsify reports, despite the regulatory attention, prosecutors say.

Yong Cong and his brother also operated a second business, Affordable Indoor Growing Supplies, which sold growing equipment to other illegal growers in the area. The brothers then deposited money from their own illegal sales into the accounts of the gardening business, then laundered the money through a casino next door.

Investigators searched the Wus' home and businesses in Oct. 2020, where they seized more than 3,000 marijuana plants and more than 220 pounds of processed marijuana. They also seized more than $256,000 in cash drug proceeds and money orders at the gardening store. At the Wu family home, investigators also seized 11 guns and two luxury Mercedes SUVs, which prosecutors say were purchased outright with cash in Sept. 2020.

RELATED: 2 dead in murder-suicide in Lakewood, child asks for help

The Wus pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Nov. 2023. Qixian and Yong Cong both agreed to forfeit their luxury cars, the commercial property that assisted in their scheme, their 11 firearms, and $250,000 in cash.

They will be on three years of supervised released following their prison time.

Yong Cong's brother is scheduled for sentencing in April 2024.