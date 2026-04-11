Seattle Fire pulls person from water at downtown pier

A person was pulled from the water at a downtown pier in Seattle by the Seattle Great Wheel. The initial 911 caller was on the wheel and reported seeing someone jump into the water.

First responders with Seattle Fire were down at the 1300 block of Alaska Way on Saturday morning following this initial report of someone jumping off the pier.

The water temperature in Puget Sound today is 48 degrees fahrenheit.

Fireboat rescue near Seattle Great Wheel on Apr. 11, 2026. (Source: Citizen App/Citizen.com)

Timeline:

Around 11 a.m. on Apr. 11, SFD reported their Rescue Boat 5 was out rescuing the person. The fire boat crews were successfully able to find and take the patient out of the water.

After an initial assessment, the person who reportedly jumped in the water was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to a statement from SFD.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson says state will prevail against ‘millionaires tax’ lawsuit

Waymo, Waze team up to help fix Seattle's potholes

Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

Kraken CEO Leiweke: "We are not happy. We are going to get better."

Amazon Flex driver in WA arrested after pile of stolen packages found

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.