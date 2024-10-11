'Seattle Harbor' to replace iconic China Harbor restaurant

After three decades of China Harbor on Lake Union, a new owner will usher in a new era with "Seattle Harbor."

China Harbor, opened in 1994, shut its doors for the last time in September.

Vince Zhao will open the new restaurant in early November. Zhao also owns Joyale in the Chinatown-International District and Bellevue’s Top Gun Seafood and Dim Sum Factory, as first reported by The Seattle Times.

China Harbor has been a landmark restaurant and event space for Seattle residents, hosting over hundreds of weddings, political rallies and countless family events.

The restaurant was known for its dim sum and Cantonese-style dishes. Even though food lovers flocked to the lakeside hot spot for stunning views and unique food options, it wasn't enough to keep the former owners in operation.

A letter revealed the difficulties they faced, including labor shortages, inflation and the sudden closure earlier this year due to structural issues with the building. Despite overcoming these challenges, the restaurant industry’s evolving landscape led the owners to the difficult decision to close permanently.

