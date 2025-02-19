Seattle man dies in avalanche at Japanese ski resort

The Brief A Seward Park man has reportedly died after an avalanche at a Japanese ski resort. Kyle Watson, founder of ADL Ski Club, was finishing up his trip in Japan, where he was guiding three ski groups.



A Seattle man has died after being buried in an avalanche at a ski resort in northeastern Japan.

What we know:

Kyle Watson, who lived in Seward Park, died at the Geto Kogen Resort in Kitakami, Japan. He was reportedly found in a no-entry area near a gondola on Tuesday.

He was finishing up his final days of his trip in Japan, where he guided three groups over the past three weeks.

Watson was the founder and CEO of ADL Ski Club, which brings groups on ski trips around the world.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover the costs of Watson's funeral and memorial.

The Source: Information in this story is from NHK World Japan News, GoFundMe and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

