Seattle Mariners break Ichiro Suzuki's bat during statue unveiling

The Brief During the unveiling ceremony at T-Mobile Park, the cover accidentally snagged and snapped the bat on the new statue of Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki. Ichiro and fellow Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez laughed at the mishap, with the ceremony host joking that Ichiro still got a base hit despite the "inside fastball." The team plans to repair the statue as soon as possible, which stands alongside Ichiro's retired No. 51 jersey as a permanent tribute to his career.



Oops! The Seattle Mariners unveiled a statue honoring Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki, only to accidentally break the statue's bat during the ceremony.

The Mariners retired Ichiro's No. 51 jersey back in August 2025, and dedicated a statue to him outside T-Mobile Park. During the unveiling ceremony on Friday, you can see the bat break as the cover is pulled away, leaving the Ichiro statue holding a broken, lopsided baseball bat.

Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, and Ken Griffey Jr. were in attendance, and were seen pointing and laughing at the broken bat.

Ichiro statue unveiled outside of T-Mobile Park (with a broken baseball bat).

"There was a fastball inside," joked Rick Rizzs, who presided over the ceremony, "but he still got a base hit!"

Rizzs laughed as he said, "What a remarkable piece of art!"

Close-up of the broken bat on the Ichiro statue.

The Mariners fixed the statue within the hour, but for a short time, visitors would have had to imagine Ichiro simply knocked another one out of the park!

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson says state will prevail against ‘millionaires tax’ lawsuit

Waymo, Waze team up to help fix Seattle's potholes

Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

Kraken CEO Leiweke: "We are not happy. We are going to get better."

Amazon Flex driver in WA arrested after pile of stolen packages found

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.