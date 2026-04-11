Mayor Wilson, Indian Consulate unveil Seattle statue of Swami Vivekananda downtown

On Saturday, Mayor Katie Wilson joined Indian Consulate representatives downtown to unveil Seattle's latest statue. Just yesterday, Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's statue was unveiled.

On Apr. 11, the statue for Swami Vivekananda officially joined the Seattle city landscape. The ceremony happened outside the Westin downtown in the Westlake Square area at the junction of Westlake Avenue, 6th Avenue, and Stewart Street.

What they're saying:

"It’s a gift to the city of Seattle and symbolically very strong, in resonance to the diversity and multicultural fabric of Seattle," said Soumith Raju K, Consulate General of India in Seattle.

Mayor Wilson spoke about the connection between the Indian-American community and the city of Seattle.

Mayor Katie Wilson attends Seattle statue unveiling of Swami Vivekananda on April 11, 2026.

"Here we are celebrating his message of true understanding and brotherhood, and this continues the long relationship between Seattle and India and the Indian-American community in Seattle. It's really an honor to be here today on behalf of the city," Mayor Wilson said Saturday.

Swami Vivekananda statue unveiling on April 11, 2026

Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Vivekananda was a Hindu religious teacher, monk, author and philosopher. He lived from January 12, 1863 – July 4, 1902, dying at just 39 years old.

During his time, he gained influence in India for his modern teachings and rejuvenation of monasticism. He is known for elevating social service to the status of divine service, according to Belur Math. Their biography of Vivekananda can be found here.

Swami Vivekananda statue unveiling on April 11, 2026

Vivekananda spent time on the western coast of the United States in 1899, delivering lectures across the region.

He is also known for bringing yoga to the West.

Swami Vivekananda statue unveiling on April 11, 2026

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