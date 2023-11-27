Seattle PD: 2 drug trafficking suspects arrested after months-long investigation

article

Police arrested two people suspected of trafficking drugs in North Seattle following a three-month operation.

Authorities say Seattle Police narcotics detectives and Homeland Security agents investigated the two suspects for several months, conducting surveillance around Seattle, Snohomish County and Skagit County.

According to SPD, the two were distributing fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin.

On Nov. 22, police and federal agents served a search warrant on the suspects’ houses, a storage locker and associated vehicles around 5:00 a.m.

Both suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were arrested.

RELATED: Seattle Police detectives arrest drug trafficking suspect, seize 25 lbs of narcotics

Police seized roughly 41,000 fentanyl pills, five pounds of meth, more than a half-pound of cocaine, 3.9 pounds of powder fentanyl, $42,441 in cash, rifle ammo and a vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested on three counts of possession with intent to deliver.