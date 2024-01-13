Seattle Police investigate stabbing incident near T-Mobile Park

Police are investigating after a young man was stabbed near T-Mobile Park overnight.

At 12:10 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) sent out an alert saying they were investigating a stabbing incident near the corner of S Holgate St. and 4th Ave. S.

When crews arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center by ambulance in stable condition.

Further information about what led up to the stabbing is limited at this time.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.