Seattle Police investigating 2 armed robberies within 30 minutes

Seattle Police are investigating two convenience store robberies from early Monday morning, one in the International District and the other in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

Officers were first called to the Circle K at Seattle Blvd S and S Dearborn St around 2 a.m. The employee had locked the doors, and reported several suspects pounding on the door demanding to be let in. The employee refused and told them to leave.

Police say they left, then came back a short time later, breaking in and holding the employee at gunpoint, demanding money.

The suspects took an unknown amount of cash and some products, then drove off. Police have not yet identified them.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to another robbery at a store near Rainer Ave S and Martin Luther King Jr Way S. According to authorities, several suspects broke into the store and tried to steal cash. One of the suspects attacked a person inside the store, who suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were not able to get any cash and drove away.

Seattle Police have not confirmed whether the two robberies were carried out by the same suspects, or who the suspects even are. Anyone with information is urged to call SPD's non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.