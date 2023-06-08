Seattle Police: Man arrested had thousands of images of child sex abuse

Seattle Police detectives on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man who had thousands of images of child sex abuse.

Detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit served an arrest warrant at a building around 5 a.m. Responding officers secured the building, then found the man hiding in a "deep pile of clothing" inside.

Officers investigated the suspect’s unit and recovered a computer and several storage devices.

Police say the man is suspected of keeping around 10,000 files of child sexual abuse. Their forensics lab will review all devices to find any additional evidence.

The man was booked into King County Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material.