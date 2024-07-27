Seattle police are now investigating a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Officers say they arrived to reports of a shooting at East Spruce Street and Broadway just before 12:30 a.m. on July 27. There, they found one man shot multiple times and provided immediate medical care until Seattle Fire could take over. However, the man died of his injuries.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, police do not know the circumstances of the shooting and ask the public for help.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Shooting at Pioneer Square art party leaves man dead

Airline catering workers prepare to strike at 30 US airports

Lululemon larceny: WA authorities bust major theft ring, ‘fence’ arrested

Seattle sees second-hottest July ever recorded

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.