Seattle to get more daylight: When 7 p.m. sunsets start

article

Have you been longing for those evening sunsets? Starting Sunday, the sun will set after 7:00 p.m. in Seattle for the first time since September!

Western Washington has been stuck under a cloud of darkness and rain for close to six months — colloquially known as ‘The Big Dark’ — and many locals find the combination of rain, gray skies and lack of daylight contributes to Seasonal Affective Disorder [SAD].

Another reason SAD hits so quickly is because Seattle has one of the most extreme dark seasons in the country. Axios reports that the Emerald City loses light faster than others in the United States — about six minutes of sunlight lost per day. Sunlight also comes back a lot slower; looking at the data on TimeAndDate.com shows that in March alone, sunset hours only push back one to two minutes per day.

Thankfully, those days are about to be behind us.

RELATED: How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington

When will the sun set in Seattle?

Daylight Saving Time goes into effect on Sunday, Mar. 10, and we will "spring forward" one hour, which will push the sunset from 6:08 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The last time we saw a sunset after 7:00 p.m. was on Sep. 25, 2023, which just squeaked in at 7:01. On that same note, the next time sunsets will fall before 7:00 p.m. is on Sep. 24, 2024.