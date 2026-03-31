Seattle's Bumbershoot music festival announces 2026 artist lineup
SEATTLE - Washington festival goers now have one more lineup to get excited about, as Bumbershoot music festival organizers just announced the artists taking the stage in Seattle this fall.
Hometown legends Death Cab for Cutie lead the pack of burgeoning artists like the hardcore punk stars of Turnstile, Grammy-winning country singer Orville Peck, and many more for this year's festival.
When is Bumbershoot 2026?
This year, the concerts will take place over Labor Day weekend between September 5-6, 2026.
Bumbershoot 2025 (Via Bumbershoot, Infamous PR)
Where in Seattle is the Bumbershoot festival held?
The arts and music festival will be set up at Seattle Center near the Seattle Space Needle.
At the outdoor venue, Bumbershoot will introduce the new Sip and Stroll open-container rule, allowing guests to enjoy alcoholic beverages while strolling the festival grounds, instead of just within the beer garden areas.
Who is on the Bumbershoot lineup this year?
Saturday, September 5
Headliner: Turnstile
- Japanese Breakfast
- Blood Orange
- Chase & Status
- Bikini Kill
- Molchat Doma
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Peaches
- Die Spitz
- Silvana Estrada
- Pixel Grip
- Cain Culto
- Travis Thompson
- Oblé Reed
- XCOMM
- Anthers
- Juliet Daniel
- Aryana León
- Bexley
Sunday, September 6
Headliner: Death Cab for Cutie
- Orville Peck
- De La Soul
- Yves Tumor
- ATARASHII GAKKO!
- Sudan Archives
- Tokimonsta
- Goldie Boutilier
- Noname - 10th Anniversary of "Telefone"
- 54 Ultra
- Sextile
- PawPaw Rod
- W.I.T.C.H.
- Takuya Nakamura
- Daughters of Venus
- Lucha Luna
- Hannah Duckworth
- Morgan Paris Lanza
- American Flats
Bumbershoot 2025 (Via Bumbershoot, Infamous PR)
How to get Bumbershoot tickets
The tickets are now on sale to the general public. Those include tickets for weekend general admission, general admission with re-entry included, and more deluxe-type tickets.
There is more information on the Bumbershoot ticket page.
Bumbershoot 2025 (Via Bumbershoot, Infamous PR)
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