Crash involving semi-truck blocks westbound I-90 in Seattle

The Brief Westbound I-90 is blocked at Rainier due to a semi-truck rollover crash. WSP says a tow truck is on its way to clear the roadway. Troopers are reporting at least one minor injury. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Westbound I-90 was completely blocked in Seattle Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a semi-truck.

(WSDOT)

What we know:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson made the initial alert on social media around 12:43 p.m.

According to the WSP, the roadway is blocked on westbound I-90 at Rainier Avenue South along the light rail tracks.

Tow trucks are en route to clear the roadway. Troopers report at least one minor injury. The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

What they're saying:

"Consider taking an alternative route and expect delays," WSDOT wrote in a social media post.

What we don't know:

Information about what caused the crash is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.