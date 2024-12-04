130k gallons of sewage spill into Liberty Bay, advisories still in effect

A no-contact advisory and shellfish harvesting advisory are still in effect for parts of Liberty Bay and Keyport Shoreline after Kitsap County Public Works says nearly 130,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Puget Sound.

"When I got out there, it was flowing up out of their 12-foot drill hole right into the beach," said Nick Martin, Sewer Utilities Division Manager with Kitsap County Public Works.

Martin says the spill happened near Keyport around 11 a.m. on Monday, and he was one of the first to observe the site.

A Facebook post from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest says contractors working on an underwater ground monitoring project hit the sewer line.

"I had guys and myself, who were out there all night trying to get a handle on it and making sure we didn't have a bigger issue than we already had," said Martin. "It's a huge undertaking when things like that happen."

Martin says the leak was repaired around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and advisories have since been reduced according to the Kitsap Public Health District.

