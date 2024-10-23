Police investigate shooting at Des Moines, WA apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a Des Moines apartment on Tuesday.

According to the Des Moines police department, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near the intersection of S. 216th St. and 24th Ave. S.

Officers found a man in his 40s who alleged an acquaintance had shot him during an argument inside the apartment. Authorities said the suspect, a man in his 50s, is known to the victim and fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim sustained an eye injury, and authorities were unable to determine if it resulted from being pistol-whipped or grazed by a bullet. Investigators found several bullet casings and holes in the apartment.

The victim declined transport to a hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and searching for the suspect.

Additional information is currently limited, and more details will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.