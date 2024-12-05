A Tacoma mother survived several gunshot wounds during a domestic violence attack on July 21. After five surgeries and countless hours of rehabilitation, Selena Loredo was able to thank the first responders who saved her life.

The Tacoma Police Department hosted a special gathering on Thursday, so Loredo could express her gratitude in person.

"Over these past few months, I have been fighting the hardest battle of my life. Remembering those officers and what they did for us on July 21 has given me the strength to keep going," Loredo said.

The mother of three is currently in a wheelchair and learning how to walk again. During the gathering with her rescuers, she surprised them by walking to the podium to share her thanks.

"I wanted to meet the officer and all the officers who risked their lives that day to save mine," said Loredo. "I’m here today because you risked your lives to save mine."

Related article

Loredo survived a domestic violence shooting at the hands of her ex-partner of 15 years, who was also the father of her three children. She said her ex was once a loving, caring man, and never showed signs of violence towards his family.

"But over time he began to change. He became increasingly paranoid, distanced himself from others and started talking about protecting himself with weapons," said Loredo.

On that fateful morning of July 21, she said her kids were sleeping when her ex entered her Tacoma home and refused to leave.

"I remember the gun in his hand, and he told me he just wanted to talk. I stayed calm, taking pictures and providing information to family members outside the house hoping the police would arrive quickly," said Loredo.

Loredo alerted her neighbor and stepfather of the dangerous situation. Police said the neighbor quickly gathered the children and moved them to a different part of the complex where officers arrived to rescue them.

"While awaiting the arrival of the rescue vehicle, one SWAT team member and three patrol officers approached the building where the neighbor had hidden the children. They successfully removed the bars on a window, safely evacuating Selena’s three children, the family dog, and a fourth child from a neighboring family," said TPD Captain E. Scripps.

Loredo’s stepfather, Juan Avina, refused to leave her alone with the suspect. Officials said her ex trapped them inside Loredo’s home for four hours with all doors and windows locked. It’s believed the ex was having a mental health breakdown.

Crisis negotiators did all they could to talk him out of the terrifying encounter, but it was too late. Investigators said the ex shot Loredo several times before turning the gun on himself.

"I remember the sound of the gun. Next, I remember the eyes of a SWAT officer as he entered my house. I remember his steady voice as he assessed my injuries. I can still feel the moment I was carried out of the house, his voice echoing in my mind, keeping me in the fight to survive," said Loredo.

Both Loredo and her ex were rushed to the hospital after the shots were fired. The gunman died at the hospital two days after the incident.

Loredo underwent five surgeries, including the installation of a cranial plate to save her life. She continues to do countless hours of rehab in and out of her wheelchair— learning how to walk again.

"It’s amazing seeing her walking again. It was really hard when the doctor said she cannot feel her left side. But now she’s doing really good," Avina said.

Tacoma Police officers, TPD’s SWAT team, and members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department all had a critical role in saving Loredo’s life and her children.

Her path to recovery may be long, but with strength she’s taking her journey one step at a time, and has those first responders to thank for that.

"I will never forget any of your guys’ faces or voices," said Loredo. "To be able to say thank you is everything for me."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Ruston's new law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

7.0 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast, tsunami alerts canceled

Man arrested in 2013 child sex assault at Kent Dollar Tree, was JBLM soldier

15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Seattle

Seattle Children's Hospital uses video games to help treat patients

Largest Asian supermarket in WA holds grand opening in Bellevue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.