A man and woman were both shot during a SWAT situation in Tacoma Sunday morning, both now hospitalized.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at around 7 a.m. near the intersection of E. 35th Street and E. K Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an armed man had unlawfully entered a home and was preventing two other adults from leaving.

The SWAT team was then called out to de-escalate the situation. Police say one of the adults inside the home was released during negotiations.

According to Tacoma Police, officers heard multiple gunshots and SWAT entered the home, locating two people with gunshot wounds.

A woman in the home had multiple gunshot wounds, and a man had a single gunshot wound. Both were taken to area hospitals, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during this incident.

Tacoma Police have labeled this as an unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault investigation. The shooting remains under investigation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Washington political leaders react to Biden dropping out

Crowd crush at Capitol Hill Block Party causes multiple people to collapse

Biden aides learned of his withdrawal by tweet - report says

2 wounded in Capitol Hill drive-by shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.