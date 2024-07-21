A man and woman were both wounded in a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which was in the area of 10th Avenue East and Aloha Street.

Officers responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. on July 20. There, they say two people were seeking refuge nearby: a 22-year-old man who had a bullet graze his leg and a 33-year-old woman shot in both hands.

The suspects are currently still at-large, having fled the area near 10th Avenue and East Prospect Street. This is where police say a car, believed to belong to the victims, was found with damage from gunfire and multiple shell casings scattered about.

Both victims were treated by the Seattle Fire Department. The woman shot in both hands was transported to a nearby hospital.

SPD encourages anyone with information on this incident to call their Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

