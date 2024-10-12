Two separate shootings, just days apart, at same Tacoma intersection

One block in Tacoma saw two shootings, with injuries, in about a three-day period, and business owners are demanding action.

Tacoma police reported there was a shooting on the 700 block of Pacific Avenue early Saturday morning. Investigators say a man was hit in the shooting. The victim is now in stable condition, according to police.

Saturday's shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Police were at the same location, around the same time of day, for another incident.

In this shooting, investigators reported two people were hit, and a third person was injured by a car speeding away from the scene.

"It’s just out of control, and the main problem that I see is there's no police presence. They will react very slowly to a call, maybe an hour, maybe more, but there is no one walking around," said Marshall Jett.

Jett is the owner of APIZZA Little Italy, which is located feet away from where both shootings happened.

He tells FOX 13 Seattle the violence is consistent, but he sees no efforts to stop it.

"We’re really fighting for survival. We’re done asking for help. We’re just demanding it. They have to do something," he said.

The shooter from Saturday morning’s violence is still on the loose. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 dead in downtown Seattle crash

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.