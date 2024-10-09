Police investigate shooting that left multiple injured in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near the corner of S. 9th St. and Pacific Ave. This area is near Dorky’s Arcade.

Upon arrival, officers did not locate any victims but found spent shell casings and evidence of a shooting.

During the investigation, patrol officers stopped a car speeding away from the area. The driver informed them that their friend had just been shot. Officers learned that the first victim had been taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Police were then notified by a nearby hospital that a second victim showed up with gunshot wounds. They were also in stable condition.

A third individual, not struck by gunfire, was grazed by a vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Police arrested one person at the location for a weapons violation. It's undetermined whether this individual was connected to the shooting or the victims.

"I don’t know if the person arrested even fired a weapon last night," said TPD Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd. "What I know is that the officers on scene determined that person was in fact in violation of a weapons law, and they arrested them for that."

The department is urging locals to review surveillance footage and contact authorities with any relevant information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.