WSP cancels SILVER Alert after locating missing Kitsap County man with dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a SILVER Alert after locating a missing Kitsap County man who was considered at risk.

According to the WSP, 77-year-old Gary Nelson drove away from his home on Monday at around 1:30 p.m.

77-year-old Gary Nelson is described as being 5’7" and weighing 189 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray "Take it Easy" print t-shirt and gray sweatpants. (Photo: WSP)

Nelson suffers from dementia, and authorities said he may not have beeen able to return home without assistance.

He left in a white 2024 model Quantum motorhome with temporary license plates.

Nelson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 189 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

