SILVER Alert activated for missing Seattle woman with dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing Seattle woman who is considered at-risk.

According to the WSP, 64-year-old Amalita Hiser was last seen walking near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S Elmgrove St. Monday night at around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities say she has dementia. The photo used in her missing person poster is not recent.

She is described as being 5’1" and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Amalita was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and brown shoes. She might be carrying a medium black trash bag.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This SILVER Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.