Sinead O'Connor cause of death revealed

By Emily Trainham
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
FILE-Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on August 3, 2014 in Wareham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images)

Sinead O'Connor's cause of death has officially been released.

After the Irish singer was found unresponsive in her London home last July, with officials pronouncing her dead at the scene, Fox News Digital can confirm that she died of natural causes.

John Thompson, a clerk of Southwark Coroners Court, told Fox News Digital that because it's been ruled that O'Connor's death was natural, "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death." More specifics on what led to her passing are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

