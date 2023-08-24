Sister of Seattle mass shooting murder victim demands change

The family of Nadia Kassa, the 30-year-old woman murdered in Seattle’s mass shooting, are demanding change.

On Wednesday night, city leaders, police, and members of the community met for a safety meeting in South Seattle.

Several people took the microphone throughout the evening, but the focus of the event shifted when Fedilla Kassa spoke.

During the meeting's public input, Kassa introduced herself as the sister of Nadia Kassa.

"She was murdered at the shooting that happened at Rainier Beach. I have things to say," said Kassa.

Kassa said that her sister, as well as the other two victims, 32-year-old Trevis Bellard, 22-year-old Jonathan Bishu, are not statistics.

Currently, Seattle leaders are saying the city is seeing a 13% decrease in violent crime.

Kassa said communities like hers are being forgotten.

"You’re telling me it’s been days now since the shooting has taken place, and you said yourself it’s not that you can’t tell me, it’s that there is nothing to tell me," she said.

Elected officials and city leaders debate on ways to stop crime and prevent violence.

During her brief time holding the microphone, Kassa presented a simple answer.

"We need consequences for the people that are committing these crimes. We need consequences for the owners of the establishments in which these crimes take place. We need your responsibility to establish more trust with our community, and we need you to actually connect with the people in our community that are advocating and doing the grassroots work to bring an end to this problem," said Kassa.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Seattle Police have not released any suspect information in this incident or any motive.

They ask anyone with information to contact the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.