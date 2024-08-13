Starting Friday, crews will again be working on concrete barrier installations that will snarl traffic in the area of I-5 toward Mercer Street.

Starting at 10 p.m. on August 16, drivers will need to be cautious around Southbound I-5 and I-5 express lane off-ramps to Mercer Street.

The ramp closures are classified as "high impact construction" sites and will last until 5 a.m. on August 19.

"Please note: The express lanes themselves are not closed and drivers going northbound on the express lanes will still be able to enter at Mercer Street. This is only for the Mercer Street ramp the express lanes uses when its in the southbound direction," WDOT said in a statement.

The crews are working on installing new concrete barrier between the off-ramp lanes in preparation for a new reversible access point for HOV and transit entering the express lanes.

More information and maps are available on the WDOT project page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

3 suspects due in court after 13-year-old killed in Kent

$100K bail for man accused of throwing Lime Scooter onto I-5 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.