Police respond after possible shots fired at Southcenter Mall

The Brief There is currently a large police presence near an entrance of the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila. Some workers reported seeing bullet holes to FOX 13 Seattle, however police have yet to confirm these reports.



Tukwila police have cordoned off an area of the Southcenter Mall after shots were reportedly fired on Wednesday.

What we know:

There is a large presence of mall security and police officers near the entrance by the BJ's Restaurant, located on the south side of the mall.

Some of the glass doors at the mall entrance were visibly shattered.

FOX 13 interviewed workers coming out of the BJ's, who reported seeing bullet holes. Tukwila police have yet to confirm these reports.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

