The Brief Multiple charges have come down for a 30-year-old man accused of driving his car off an overpass and onto I-5 last week. Daud S. Mohamud is accused of killing one person, injuring multiple others, and attempting to flee the scene.



A 30-year-old man with 35 traffic infractions has been charged in last Friday's deadly overpass crash in Tukwila.

The backstory:

Investigators say Daud S. Mohamud was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander when it veered off State Route 599 and fell below onto northbound I-5, killing one person and hurting multiple other people.

Charging documents reveal Mohamud was ejected from his vehicle but eventually woke up and ran from the crash.

Investigators say Mohamud even threw his wallet to hide his identity and denied he was the driver, blaming his friend, who was killed inside Mohamud's car.

Detectives discovered the car was registered to Mohamud's father, and that Mohamud pleaded guilty to negligent driving in January 2025, has an active deferred prosecution for driving while in high in 2021, was convicted of driving under the influence in 2020, and in total, prosecutors say has more than 35 traffic infractions since 2013.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Mohamud with felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, violation of ignition interlock and four counts of reckless endangerment for the deadly collision on March 7.

Prosecutors requested Mohamud's bail be set at $100,000, but records show he was released from the King County Jail on Sunday night.

Mohamud's arraignment is scheduled for March 24.

The Source: Information in this story is from charging documents provided by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

