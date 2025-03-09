‘Everything was just so surreal,’: Victim involved in I-5 overpass crash speaks out

The Brief A car flew off an overpass on Friday, causing crashes on I-5 injuring or killing both those in the car and cars in the wrong place at the wrong time. A 30-year-old has been arrested for the crash. One victim is recounting his experience with his family.



On Saturday, a King County judge found probable cause to charge the 30-year-old driver involved in Friday’s crash with one count of felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

It’s a crash that left one person dead and several others injured. Now, WSP is seeking witnesses who saw the SUV that day.

Robert Akhtar was in the driver seat of his blue Tesla headed north on I-5. In the passenger seat was his wife.

Robert Akhtar recounts the "surreal" crash he endured on Friday while driving along I-5.

What they're saying:

"We were going to visit my daughter and grandkids in Vancouver, Canada," said Akhtar.

But the trip was sidelined Friday morning.

"Everything was just so surreal," he said.

All of a sudden, he said his Tesla braked. What he saw next made him believe he was about to die.

"I could see a car falling from the sky," he recalled. "I said, ‘Oh my god this is it. We are gone.’"

Akhtar and his wife survived. He said the black SUV clipped the front of the car.

"Miraculously, it hit the front part of my car and spun around," he said.

The falling SUV caused multiple vehicles to collide on the freeway below on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Dig deeper:

Police arrested the 30-year-old alleged driver of the SUV after he ran from the scene. He had his court appearance on Saturday afternoon but waived his right to appear in court.

WSP officials said there were three people in the black SUV. A 26-year-old man from Seattle was ejected and died on scene.

WSP officials determined erratic driving caused the crash and that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

"It’s a tragedy," said Akhtar. "Anything can happen to anybody at any time. Even the smallest thing can take your life and even the worst and most surreal thing can give you another chance. For me, it’s something so miraculous to be alive."

On Saturday, a judge found probable cause for felony hit-and-run, an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.

Bail was set at $100,000 for the male suspect. His next court date is set for Tuesday, March, 11th.

Right now, he is not facing vehicular homicide charges.

WSP is still investigating this crash.

