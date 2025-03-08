WA authorities seek witnesses to deadly SR 599 overpass crash

The Brief A car flew off an SR 599 overpass on Friday, leaving one dead and multiple people injured on I-5. State troopers have made an arrest, and are now asking for the public's help. Anyone witnessing the black SUV's actions leading up to, or during, the crash is asked to contact authorities.



A 30-year-old man is behind bars following a deadly crash in Tukwila. Now, police are asking for help in the case.

The crash left one person dead, and multiple bystanders hospitalized after investigators say the suspect, Daud Mohamud, fled his SUV before it crashed down onto I-5 on Mar. 7.

Now, the Washington State Patrol has put out a notice to the public, asking anyone with more information about the incident to come forward as their investigation continues.

I-5 overpass crash in Tukwila on Mar. 7, 2025.

"WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed this collision or the black Toyota Highlander prior to the collision. Please email Detective Ford at John.Ford@wsp.a.gov.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol.

