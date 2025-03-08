WA authorities seek witnesses to deadly SR 599 overpass crash
TUKWILA, Wash. - A 30-year-old man is behind bars following a deadly crash in Tukwila. Now, police are asking for help in the case.
The crash left one person dead, and multiple bystanders hospitalized after investigators say the suspect, Daud Mohamud, fled his SUV before it crashed down onto I-5 on Mar. 7.
Now, the Washington State Patrol has put out a notice to the public, asking anyone with more information about the incident to come forward as their investigation continues.
I-5 overpass crash in Tukwila on Mar. 7, 2025.
"WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed this collision or the black Toyota Highlander prior to the collision. Please email Detective Ford at John.Ford@wsp.a.gov.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol.
MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis pleased with return in trade deadline deals
Seattle Kraken trade Brandon Tanev to Jets for 2027 second-round pick
Cornerback Josh Jobe signs extension with Seattle Seahawks
Justin Turner critical of Seattle Mariners ownership for unwillingness to spend
Seattle Kraken trade Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand to Lightning
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.