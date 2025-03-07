Car goes off SR 599 overpass after deadly crash, lands on I-5 in Tukwila

The Brief There was a fatal crash on the SR 599/Interurban Avenue overpass in Tukwila. Troopers said a car went off the overpass and onto I-5. The incident led to one death at the scene, one person with serious injuries, and four others with minor injuries.



Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning that blocked multiple northbound lanes of I-5 in Tukwila.

At about 10:30 a.m., crews responded to a serious-injury crash on Northbound I-5, near the Interurban Avenue exit.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, there was a fatal crash on State Route 599 on the Interurban overpass. A car involved in the crash went off the overpass and onto the northbound lanes of I-5, which blocked several lanes.

Johnson said one person died at the scene, one person had serious injuries and four other people had minor injuries.

As of 11 a.m., backups were about four miles long. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

