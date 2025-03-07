The Brief All lanes of northbound I-5 are back open after a fatal crash in Tukwila. Traffic backups are now clearing after the crash blocked the freeway for over five hours.



All northbound I-5 lanes are back open following a fatal crash in Tukwila.

The crash happened on NB I-5 and State Route 599 around 10:30 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Washington State Patrol said there was a fatal crash on SR 599, where a car went off the overpass and landed on I-5. One person died in the crash, and five others were injured.

At 3:30 p.m., all I-5 lanes reopened, but drivers were told to expect delays as traffic clears in the area.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

