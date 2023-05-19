Police: 19-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Seattle's Central District

A 19-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Central District.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the Garfield Teen Life Center. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said the gunshots were fired from a white sedan that fled. A window of the building was shattered by the shooting.

No further details have been released. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.