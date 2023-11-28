SPD investigates smash-and-grab burglary at North Seattle pot shop

Police are investigating after a pot shop in North Seattle was burglarized on Tuesday.

At around 4:45 a.m., officers from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a smash-and-grab burglary at Greenside Recreational Seattle, a cannabis dispensary located near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 98th St.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned, blocking the northbound lanes on Aurora.

Police later confirmed that it was a stolen black Hyundai sedan.

RELATED: SPD Officer quits job amid allegations he worked as 'muscle' for a couple dealing drugs

No suspects were found. Merchandise from the business was stolen, but the exact quantity and value have not been determined.

The SPD is reporting no injuries and no structural damage to the building.

RELATED: WSP seeks witnesses of Tacoma drive-by shooting, suspects wore ski masks

This is a developing story.