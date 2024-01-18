SPD: Lake City shooting, hit-and-run incident under investigation
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after shots were fired during a hit-and-run incident in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on Wednesday.
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) sent out the initial alert at around 11:52 p.m.
Authorities say the incident happened at Lake City Way NE and NE 120th St.
No injuries were reported.
RELATED: Sheriff: Man stalking kids in Bethel School District, dressed in all black
Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.
This is a developing story.