SPD: Tukwila murder suspect located, arrested in Kent

Police investigating a murder in Tukwila say they located and arrested the 22-year-old suspect in Kent last Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., officers received information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

With help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and narcotics detectives, officers responded to a residence near the corner of S 214th Way and 46th Ave. S in Kent.

Officers along with a SWAT team surrounded the home, planning their move to make the arrest.

Authorities say the suspect tried to escape, taking off on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.

Tukwila detectives searched the home and also found a second suspect, a 23-year-old man who had an arrest warrant out of Nevada.

The 22-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for murder.