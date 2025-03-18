'Be prepared for snow': SR 18 over Tiger Mountain reopens after multiple spinouts

The Brief State Route 18 over Tiger Mountain reopened after it was closed due to spinouts and disabled semi-trucks early Tuesday morning. Drivers were advised to use caution and be prepared for snow while planning their morning commute.



State Route 18 over Tiger Mountain reopened in both directions after it was closed due multiple spinouts and disabled semi-trucks early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The closure happened after 2 a.m. from Issaquah-Hobart to Interstate 90.

Wintry conditions kept the highway closed for more than an hour, and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

At about 3:30 a.m., both directions of SR 18 reopened but drivers were advised to use caution in the area.

"Be prepared for snow," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Anyone traveling in the area is advised to plan their morning commute accordingly.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

