Woman killed in rollover crash on SR-530 near Darrington

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened in Darrington on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, at around 6:13 p.m., troopers responded to a single-car rollover crash along westbound SR-530 at milepost 46. This area is near Squire Creek Park Rd.

Investigators say the driver, 59-year-old Lisa Konertz of Darrington, was traveling westbound on SR-530 at milepost 46 when she crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. She then overcorrected and drove into a ditch. The car rolled and came to a rest on its passenger side.

According to the WSP, she was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are still investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

