St. Patrick's Day weekend 2024: Here's what's happening in Seattle

St. Patrick's Day takes place this Sunday, March 17, but there will be Irish celebrations happening all weekend throughout the greater Seattle area.

We're expecting back-to-back sunny days all weekend long with some near-record-breaking heat. Rain jackets and umbrellas might not be necessary. However, you may want to check Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan's weekend weather forecast to see how low the temperatures will drop once the sun sets.

What race takes place in Seattle on St. Patrick's Day?

St. Paddy's Day Run (Tacoma)

The St. Paddy's Day Run incorporates a 5K run/walk, along with 10K and half-marathon runs on Saturday, March 16. The events kick off near The Forum, located at 815 Pacific Ave. A, Tacoma.

Half Marathon start time 8:10 a.m.

10K start time: 8:40 a.m.

5K start time: 9:00 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Dash (Seattle)

The St. Patrick's Day Dash takes place Sunday, March 17 in Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. The 5K race begins at Seattle Center, and runners are strongly encouraged to wear green or St. Patrick's Day-themed costumes.

After the race, the party isn't over. Head over to the Post Dash Bash and Guinness Beer Garden from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

What St. Patrick’s Day events are happening in Seattle on Friday?

The Landing of St. Patrick and Laying of the Green Stripe (Seattle)

Check out John Doyle Bishop at the Green Stripe Laying event, where the route for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday will be outlined, starting from the intersection of 4th Avenue and Jefferson Street. This event is FREE!

The Landing of St. Patrick happens at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Union Park.

John Doyle Bishop Laying of the Green Stripe happens at 7:00 p.m. at Jefferson St. and 4th Ave. in Seattle.

Shamrock Shuffle Wine and Beer Walk (Bothell)

For the Shamrock Shuffle Wine & Beer Walk, a $40 ticket provides a glass and 10 samplings from Washington-based wineries and breweries in various retail stores. The event begins at First & Main Design Market, located on 10100 Main St. in Bothell. Ensure to bring an ID confirming you are 21 or older.

What St. Patrick's Day events are happening in Seattle on Saturday?

53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade (Seattle)

If you're looking for a St. Patrick's Day experience in Seattle, don't miss out on the main event. The 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jefferson St. and 4th Ave.

This year, Grammy-winning composer Mateo Messina was named Grand Marshal. The best part: The parade is FREE.

Irish Festival (Seattle)

The Irish Festival in Seattle Center Armory, situated at 305 Harrison St., Seattle, provides a variety of experiences including Irish melodies, performances, dance presentations, movies, a wealth of vendors, and fun-filled activities for children.

The event is FREE and runs both Saturday and Sunday.

St. Patrick's Day Party Cruise (Seattle, Lake Union)

The St. Patrick's Day Party Cruise offers the first drink, a buffet with appetizers and desserts, DJ-led music, a dance floor, and a 2.5-hour journey across Lake Union and Lake Washington. It sets sail from Waterways Cruises, located at 901 Fairview Ave. N in Seattle. Be sure to carry an ID that proves you are at least 21 years old.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at McMenamins (Bothell)

The St. Patrick's Day Celebration at McMenamins Anderson School, located at 18067 Bothell Way NE in Bothell, guarantees exclusive food and beverage deals, live performances, and an abundance of festive mischief.

What St. Patrick's Day events are happening in Seattle on Sunday?

Irish Festival Day Two (Seattle)

As we mentioned above, the Irish Festival is a two-day event that is FREE for all ages.

Magic Strings performing on St. Patrick's Day (Fauntleroy, Seattle)

This is going to be a very authentic Irish experience. Magical Strings will perform "ancient airs and their own unique compositions — on hand-crafted Celtic harps and hammered dulcimers along with whistles, button accordion, and concertina." The musicians will be accompanied by Irish dancers at Kenyon Hall.

General admission tickets are $20 at the door. The event begins at 3:30 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Irish Show (Edmonds)

For those who would like to escape Seattle and head north, The Gothard Sisters will be performing Celtic tunes, Irish songs and Ballads at Edmonds Center for the Arts from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.