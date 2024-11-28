Police investigate stabbing near Husky Stadium in Seattle

Seattle police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing incident that happened near Husky Stadium early Thursday morning.

According to the University of Washington's UW Alert Blog, at around 12:20 a.m., police began investigating a stabbing that happened at a Montlake Blvd. bus stop near the stadium.

The victim, who does not have ties to the university, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray puffy jacket. No further descriptions are available at this time.

Authorities believe the suspect may have headed toward the light rail station and boarded a train.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

