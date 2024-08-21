Tacoma's Stadium High School's new groundskeepers are truly the G.O.A.T.

article

Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington has taken an unconventional approach to landscaping by bringing in a team of goats to handle its overgrown vegetation.

On Tuesday, Tacoma Public Schools shared several photos of goats who appear happy munching away on the dense brush and weeds surrounding the school's iconic Stadium Bowl, replacing the hum of lawnmowers with the natural grazing sounds of these new "eco-friendly eating machines."

(Tacoma Public Schools)

The school says the goats will be on the grounds for the next week or two clearing unwanted vegetation. The school is asking students, parents and onlookers to keep a respectful distance while they work.

The use of goats for vegetation management is not new but is gaining popularity as an environmentally responsible method of groundskeeping. These natural grazers are known for their ability to navigate steep and uneven terrain, making them particularly suited to the hilly landscape of Stadium High School.

(Tacoma Public Schools)

Though most people who commented on the social media post are cheering on the goats, some are skeptical about the true reason for their presence, questioning whether they are serving as a scapegoat to avoid hiring more human groundskeepers.

In response, Tacoma Public Schools clarified that the area where the goats are grazing cannot be cut with machinery. Therefore, the partnership with goats allows the school's groundskeeping team to maintain the area safely and efficiently.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Neighbors cry foul over Tacoma ‘party house’ owned by former NFL player

Invasive species detected at Renton pet store, alert issued in WA

Plumber 'picked up bat' to stop Seattle carjacking suspect accused of killing dog-walker

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Weekend road closures could spell 'triple trouble' for Seattle drivers

Second wildfire sparks near Chelan, WA as Pioneer Fire rages on

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.