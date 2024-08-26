Stehekin reopens as crews step up Pioneer Fire containment

The remote town of Stehekin, Washington has reopened to visitors after weekend rainfall helped firefighters make progress containing the Pioneer Fire.

The Pioneer Fire has burned 38,735 along the northern end of Lake Chelan, 31 miles northwest of Chelan, and is currently 23% contained. Earlier in August, high winds spread the fire and forced evacuations in Stehekin.

Fire officials say last weekend’s storm system brought over an inch of rain to the area, which helped with suppression efforts. Crews on Monday aim to keep up containment and start road repairs.

Fire activity has decreased, fire officials said, but crews continue to find heat pockets to extinguish.

Although Stehekin — which can only be accessed by trail, ferry or airplane — has reopened, many services are expected to be reduced, including campgrounds and trails. Visitors are urged to check available services before heading there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

