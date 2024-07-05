Tacoma PD: 3 juveniles injured in pellet gun attack near middle school

Tacoma Police are investigating an assault and robbery involving three juveniles near Stewart Middle School.

Details are limited, but authorities confirmed there was an assault reported around 6:40 p.m. near South 50th Street and South D Street, north of the middle school. Additionally, a robbery was also reported, which police confirmed was connected to the assault.

According to early reports, three juveniles were robbed and attacked with a pellet gun, and the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown if there are any suspects at this time.

The Tacoma Fire Department is on-scene investigating with police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

