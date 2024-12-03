Couple fights to get RV back after home burns down

A local couple have lost their home not once, but twice.

On Thanksgiving Day, detectives say two suspects stole an RV at a gas station off South 64th Street and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

The couple says the owner of the gas station let them park their RV outside so they had a safe place to stay. They purchased the RV to live in after their home in Auburn burned down.

However, two days after the theft, police say the RV was left at the scene of a crash, and it was impounded by officers.

The couple wasn't informed that their RV was recovered until FOX 13's David Rose located it at Burns Tow Yard and notified them.

But when the couple went to pick their RV up, they ran into more trouble, being told to pay hundreds of dollars to get it back.

"It's been in the impound for three days and they won't even let us go look at it or our possessions unless we pay like 700-something dollars tonight or six-something tomorrow, which we don't have right now."

For now, the couple is staying with family until they can figure out what to do next.

FOX 13 Seattle is working to get surveillance video of the RV being stolen.

