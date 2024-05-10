Viral TikToks show students' names pronounced 'horribly' wrong at Philadelphia graduation

article

Several viral videos on TikTok show students' names being pronounced horribly wrong at Thomas Jefferson University's College of Nursing commencement.

The ceremony was held May 9 at the Philadelphia school. A TikTok by user joanlogan had 2.5 million views just a day after the graduation.

"Forgot I was at my sister's nursing graduation and thought it was a key and peele skit," the user wrote in the caption.

Another TikToker posted simply "what happened?"

The speaker reads the names as they appear on the broadcast of the commencement, making for a hilarious juxtaposition.

"Mollina-zoo-beth-cap," she starts to read. The name on the screen was "Molly Elizabeth Camp."

The speaker even had trouble with the word "Thomas," which is part of the school's name. "Tuh-moo-may," she said.

So what happened?

Thomas Jefferson University put out a statement apologizing and explaining the situation.

"The mispronunciations occurred due to the way phonetic spellings were presented on the speaker's cards, which was noted when the presenter apologized during the ceremony. This unfortunate error does not reflect the immense respect we have for our graduates and the value we place on their hard-earned accomplishments."

The message went on to say, "We also recognize that commencement is not only a milestone for our students but also a deeply important day for their families and loved ones who have supported them throughout their educational journey, and we are deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused."

