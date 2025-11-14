WA man arrested in Alabama for fatal punch at White River Amphitheater concert

The Brief Devin McCurdy is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally punching a man outside White River Amphitheater. The victim died from blunt force injuries after hitting his head on the pavement following the punch. McCurdy was arrested in Alabama and awaits extradition to Washington; prosecutors have requested $2 million bail.



An Auburn man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly throwing a fatal punch outside of the White River Amphitheater.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Aug. 27, where 31-year-old Devin McCurdy is accused of assaulting a man in the venue's parking lot after a SuicideBoys concert.

Devin McCurdy booking photo (via Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

McCurdy reportedly got in an argument and punched the unsuspecting victim in the face, who then hit his head directly on the pavement. The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead hours later. Autopsy findings indicate the victim sustained blunt force injuries to the head, consistent with hitting the ground hard.

Following the victim's death, the King County Sheriff's Office requested evidence from witnesses to the assault, including photos or video. At least one person recorded the aftermath of the incident, allegedly showing McCurdy walking away saying, "You don't talk to my friends like that."

After reviewing the witness video and conducting several interviews, the King County Sheriff's Office was able to identify McCurdy as the suspect.

Detectives put out a bulletin for McCurdy's arrest but later learned he had fled to Alabama. He was arrested in Lawrence County and booked into jail on Nov. 13.

McCurdy is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, however he has yet to be extradited to Washington from Alabama. Prosecutors have requested $2 million bail.

